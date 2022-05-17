Annual fundraiser Walk for Alzheimer's returns to Kamloops May 29

Photo: Contributed

The Walk for Alzheimer’s is making its return to the Tournament Capital, with organizers inviting community members to take part in the upcoming fundraiser.

Sheila Minten, who co-chairs the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Kamloops, said she is excited to have the in-person event return after a pause due to the pandemic.

Minten said most of the funds raised will stay in the Kamloops community to support programs and services offered by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“It could be somebody that has Alzheimer's that attends, but it also could be their family members. They offer different support groups and different types of programs for people impacted,” Minten said.

The walk, scheduled for Sunday, May 29, will include a silent action, entertainment and a 50/50 draw. This year’s event will honour Kamloops resident Jim Mitchell, who has been affected by dementia.

According to Minten, registration is still open for teams or individuals who want to take part in the walk, which will take place at the Tournament Capital Centre’s outdoor track.

On the day of the event, registration will open at 8 a.m., and the opening ceremonies will kick off at 9 a.m.

Participants will start the walk at 9:30.

Minten said this year, Kamloops organizers are hoping to hit a fundraising goal of $100,000.

To help with fundraising efforts, Minten said her daughter and niece will be setting up a lemonade stand at 230 Fernie Place on Saturday, May 28 for the second year in a row. Minten said last year’s efforts saw the girls raise over $10,000 in support of the Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Taylor and Jazzy’s Lemonade Stand will be serving up freshly squeezed lemonade from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in sponsoring a team or making an online donation for the walk can visit the event website.