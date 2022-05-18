Vancouver International Film Festival holding pop up festival at Paramount

Photo: Kamloops Film Society The Paramount Theatre in Kamloops.

The Vancouver International Film Festival will be popping up in the Tournament Capital.

VIFF announced a new initiative to bring film festival favourites to communities across the province.

The inaugural events will be taking place at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops, 503 Victoria St., on Friday and Saturday night.

In Kamloops, VIFF said it will present four films including Tyson Sadler’s "The Last Tourist," Caroline Monnet’s "Bootlegger," Michael McGowan's "All My Puny Sorrows" and "Compartment No. 6," the character study from Juho Kuosmanen.

In addition to the four films, the festival said it will present a hands-on workshop on Saturday, with The Cinematheque's learning and outreach coordinator Sam Mason to provide an Intro to Smartphone Filmmaking.

The same program will se VIFF films shown in Nelson later this month.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.