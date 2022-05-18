Castanet asks how high gas prices would have to go for you to stop driving

Sydney Chisholm

Gas prices in Kamloops keep hitting record levels.

On Tuesday, most local retailers were showing posted prices of 208.9 cents per litre of regular gasoline — the highest price ever seen in the Tournament Capital.

Just last week marked the first time a Kamloops gas station posted a price of $2 or higher, and that follows records set in March, when prices first surpassed the $1.90 threshold.

Castanet Kamloops hit the streets to ask what price would gas have to hit for local drivers to hang up their keys.

“It’d have to be really high — really high," one man told Castanet. "Because I don't take the bus. I’ve got a driver's license. Why would I do that? And Kamloops is a hill. How am I supposed to get to work? Right?

“Don't me wrong, gas prices suck right now. But I mean they got you by the balls, what are you supposed to do?”

Another resident said she had been thinking about getting her licence but, because gas is so expensive, she decided against it.

“I am not even looking at getting my licence right now, because gas prices are so crazy,” she said.

“I feel bad for anyone that does drive because you would need a second job just to afford gas.”

A Sun Peaks resident said he didn’t see another option, seeing as he lives at the top of a mountain.

“I don't think there's any price that is too high," he said. "I have to drive, I live up Sun Peaks, so no choice."

Some residents said they were exploring other options to get around town.

“Going to other means of transportation, [I’m] looking at the e-bike and stuff like that is definitely what I’m entertaining now,” a resident told Castanet Kamloops.

Another woman said transit wouldn’t cut it for her.

“I have money, I will pay. We don't have a good bus service, so what choice do you have?” She said.

Gasoline prices have been elevated since late February, when oil spiked to about US$100 per barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine. Last week, the price of oil surpassed US$110 per barrel.

As of Tuesday, the cheapest gas in Kamloops can be found at Costco, where they will sell you a litre of regular for 188.9 cents.