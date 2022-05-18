Police say more searches will take place soon as Shannon White probe continues

Photo: RCMP Shannon White

More searches are planned for the “near future” as investigators continue to hunt for evidence in the disappearance of a Kamloops woman who hasn’t been seen since November.

Shannon White has been missing since Nov. 1, when she failed to show up for a shift at her job at Kamloops Hyundai. Her distinct Jeep was discovered abandoned on Nicola Street downtown the following day.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties are continuing their investigation.

“The investigation into Shannon White’s disappearance is ongoing, with more searches anticipated in the near future,” she said.

“Anyone who comes across anything that may help with the investigation, or who has information related to it, is asked to please contact police as soon as possible.”

In the weeks after White’s disappearance, police executed a search warrant on a trailer in Silver Sage Trailer Park. The unit belongs to White’s ex-boyfriend, but Mounties have not said whether the man is considered a suspect.

Police and Kamloops Search and Rescue crews conducted searches for White in areas north and west of the city for nearly two weeks in November.

White, 32, stands five-foot-five and weighs 180 pounds. She is white with blonde hair and green eyes, a Medusa lip piercing and several large arm tattoos.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.