One person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kamloops long term care facility, according to Interior Health.

The health authority said an outbreak at The Hamlets at Westsyde — which was declared on April 7 — has resulted in 78 residents testing positive for the virus and one death.

In the past two weeks, 20 people living in the long term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.