Drugs, cash, and weapons seized, police say

Photo: RCMP Drugs, knives, cash and and imitation firearm seized by police.

Drugs, cash and weapons were seized by Mounties after a sobriety check last weekend, police say.

On Friday around 9:45 p.m., RCMP said an officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near Todd Road and Crawford Place.

During the impaired driving investigation following the stop, police said a Mountie found and seized about 2.4 grams of suspected meth, cash, ammunition, knives and an imitation gun.

According to police, the driver was later released pending the investigation’s conclusion. The investigation is ongoing.