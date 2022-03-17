City says line painting will resume in April after difficulty last year sourcing materials

Photo: Pexels

It took a major stroke of good luck for the City of Kamloops to paint any lines on local streets last year — but that won't be the case in 2022.

Jen Fretz, the city's civic operations director, told Castanet Kamloops city crews are preparing to get to work painting street lines next month after supply chain disruptions made it tough to find materials last year.

A natural disaster in Texas last year closed factories which, in turn, shut down the production of line marking paint.

“We literally found paint in a farm field somewhere last year. We didn't think we would get any — it was that dire,” Fretz said.

"We only got enough to paint once. Normally we paint spring and fall — the long lines anyway — so we were only able to paint once because we didn't have enough paint to do anything more.”

Fretz told council on Tuesday the team is ready to start painting again in April.

“It's no secret that unfortunately, the lines have disappeared and last year, as you know, we were in a situation where line marking paint was extremely hard to come by. And we therefore were only able to paint once last season,” Fretz said.

“We are ready to go for April and intend to paint twice — which is what we've done in years past, in the hopes that things will last a whole lot longer than they have this past year.”