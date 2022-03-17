Provincial minister to visit BCWS centre Friday in Kamloops

B.C.’s jobs minister will be in Kamloops on Friday to pay a visit relating to year-round BC Wildfire Service coverage.
Minister Ravi Kahlon has a media availability slated to take place on Friday morning at Kamloops Airport.
According to the province, the announcement is regarding “investments to support year-round wildfire services to improve community resilience to adapt to the ongoing effects of climate change.”
The BC Wildfire Service has historically been a seasonal operation. The provincial government announced last year that it would transition the agency into year-round service.
Castanet Kamloops will cover Friday's event.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Kahlon was expected to make a funding announcement.