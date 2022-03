Photo: Contributed

B.C.’s jobs minister will be in Kamloops on Friday to make an announcement relating to year-round BC Wildfire Service coverage.

Minister Ravi Kahlon has a media availability slated to take place on Friday morning at Kamloops Airport.

According to the province, the announcement is regarding “investments to support year-round wildfire services to improve community resilience to adapt to the ongoing effects of climate change.”

