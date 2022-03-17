Police investigating suspected homicide in Lillooet

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Lillooet after a man was found seriously wounded, later succumbing to his injuries.

Lillooet RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a statement police don’t believe the public is at risk.

“So far this investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident with no elevated risk to the public. The RCMP would like to extend their thoughts to the victim’s family and friends,” Hodges said.

Lillooet RCMP said officers received a call on the evening of March 15, reporting a man down in the 600-block of Main Street.

Officers from Lillooet RCMP and the Statlimx Tribal Police responded and found paramedics treating a man who was suffering from serious injuries.

Police said the man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries. His name is not being released to the public at this time.

RCMP major crime unit investigators have taken over the probe, and police say they will remain in the area in the coming days to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lillooet RCMP.