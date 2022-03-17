Suspect arrested in North Shore pub stabbing that injured three

Photo: RCMP The female suspect was wearing a short, white Run DMC shirt and jeans.

The suspect in an alleged weekend stabbing outside a North Kamloops pub that left three people injured has been arrested, police say.

Mounties said they were called to a pub in the 700-block of Sydney Avenue at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday for a report of people yelling and injured.

Investigators believe a fight began in the pub and spilled outside. According to police, a woman stabbed three people as part of the melee.

The injured trio was taken to hospital.

On Monday, Mounties put out a call for information about two suspects — a woman and a man.

“Since then, both have been identified,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A woman was arrested and released with conditions, pending the investigation’s conclusion and subsequent charge recommendation and approval process.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.