Texas man jailed 15 months for entering Canada illegally to live with Kamloops wife

Photo: The Canadian Press

An American border jumper who keeps crossing into Canada illegally to spend time with his wife and kids, who live in Brocklehurst, has been ordered to spend 15 months in prison.

Michael Eugene Stanley, 42, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to an immigration charge — one count of being in Canada without authorization.

Court heard Canada Border Services Agency officials became aware last summer that Stanley was in the country illegally. On July 19, investigators visited an address on Greenfield Avenue in Brocklehurst and found Stanley mowing the lawn.

Federal Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Stanley ran inside when he saw the officials, but soon after surrendered himself for arrest. He’s been in jail since then.

Court heard Stanley’s common-law wife and kids live in the Greenfield Avenue home. The couple has been together since 2013 and they have two children.

Stanley has been convicted four previous times of the same offence, between October of 2014 and January of 2020. He has received sentences ranging from 81 days in jail to 250 days.

Varesi had been seeking a sentence of 15 months in prison. Defence lawyer Eric Rines suggested a sentence of time served.

“He’s done with the antics of border jumping,” Rines said.

Stanley apologized in court and said he will not cross illegally again.

“In the past, I did not have any kind of a plan. Basically, my only plan was to come back as soon as I could, returning to Canada illegally,” he said.

“This time I do have a solid plan. I’ve got an immigration lawyer. … I’m really just looking froward to trying to get here legally. I feel Canada is a better place for my kids to be raised. I would rather they be here.”

Stanley, who is from San Antonio, Tex., said he plans to move to the Bellingham, Wash., area with his family if he’s unable to gain legal entry to Canada.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Stanley to 15 months behind bars — leaving about three months of new time left to serve. Court heard he will likely remain at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre longer than that while his deportation is dealt with by immigration officials.