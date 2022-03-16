Crews urging safety after Argo truck hit in highway work area

Photo: Twitter / Argo Roads Thompson Truck damaged on Highway 1.

Argo Road Maintenance is reminding drivers to pay attention in work zones after one of its trucks was hit Wednesday in the Kamloops area.

On Wednesday the company tweeted that one of its trucks had been struck on Highway 1 in Kamloops. According to the tweet, the truck was alerting vehicle to the sweeper working up a head. Argo did not specify where the collision took place.

Earlier today, one of our trucks was hit on #BCHwy1. The truck was alerting vehicles to the sweeper that was working up ahead. #Kamloops



We urge all motorists to pay attention to the road, especially when going through a #ConeZoneBC. Distracted driving puts us all at risk. pic.twitter.com/Cunz2iIDn8 — Argo Roads Thompson (@Argo_Thompson) March 16, 2022

In another tweet, Argo Roads said the trucks driver sustained minor injuries and called the incident a reminder for driving through working areas.

“It's a scary reminder of how important it is to be alert, especially when driving through a cone zone,” the tweet said.

The company is asking all drivers to pay attention to the road — especially when driving through cone zones.