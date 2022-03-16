Deadline looms for non-profits looking for community arts grants

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops is accepting applications from non-profits for 2022 community art grants.

The funding is available for projects that will promote development and awareness of the arts in our community.

The city awards arts grants once each year. In 2021, $30,000 was allocated to six organizations — Chamber Musicians of Kamloops, Kamloops Caribbean Society, Kamloops Music Collective, North Shore Business Improvement Association, Project X Theatre and Tourism Kamloops.

All non-profits are eligible to apply, with applications due by 4 p.m. on April 8.

