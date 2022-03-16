Air quality advisory continues for Kamloops, provincial government says

Photo: Castanet Staff

The air quality advisory issued for Kamloops remains in effect Wednesday due to high concentration of pollutants in the air, according to the provincial government.

On Tuesday provincial officials and Interior Health issued the advisory, stating Kamloops is experiencing high concentrations of particulate matter.

Fine particulate matter, PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 mi- crometres (μm) or less, the advisory said, PM2.5 levels tend to be highest around busy roads, industrial operations and neighbourhoods with residential wood burning.

The conditions are expected to continue until weather conditions change.

According to the advisory, these particles can easily penetrate indoors because they are so small.

The province said exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes and respiratory infections such as COVID-19, as well as pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure, the advisory said.

Tips to reduce personal health risks include avoiding roads with heavy traffic and areas with wood smoke, using common sense regarding outdoor physical activity and run an air cleaner, the advisory said.

