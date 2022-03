Photo: RCMP Mohd Abdullah

Police are looking for help locating a Kamloops man who’s been missing since last week.

Mohd Abdullah, 60, was last heard from on Friday, Mounties said in a news release. He failed to show up at work on Monday, which police said is “out of character.”

Abdullah stands five-foot-eight and weights 126 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.