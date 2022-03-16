Heritage BC announces $10 million in funding for 92 projects in 54 communities

Photo: Contributed

Heritage BC has awarded grant funding to projects in 54 communities province-wide that intend to advance reconciliation and promote diversity.

According to a statement from Heritage BC, $10 million in funding — contributed by the provincial government — will support 92 projects, 12 of which are located in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Kirstin Clausen, executive director of Heritage BC, said the projects being funded by the grant are collaborative, innovative and inspirational.

“Heritage BC is excited to connect with many organizations and local governments who might not have considered themselves aligned with heritage. Yet their projects are responding to the values of reconciliation, diversity and resiliency — values very important to the modern context of heritage,” Clausen said.

The Heritage BC Time Immemorial Grant Program closed for intake at the end of December.

According to Heritage BC, the program is intended to raise cultural awareness, educate people about B.C.’s colonial past and its ongoing impacts, advance reconciliation and promote inclusivity and diversity.

Heritage BC said the grant will fund projects by diverse cultural groups, including Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, South Asian, those of black descent and those from 2SLGBTQ+ communities

Britney Back, the chair of Heritage BC’s board of directors, thanked the province for trusting Heritage BC with the funds, and thanked applicants for submitting their projects.

“150TIGP has shown us that British Columbians embrace heritage and are creative in their intent to respond to what communities need and value.”

Heritage BC said infrastructure projects will help reinvigorate public spaces by incorporating and recognizing Indigenous history, while awareness and engagement projects will spur community healing and help celebrate important milestones.

Nathan Cullen, minister of municipal affairs, said the projects being funded — exhibitions, documentaries, oral history and cultural centres — will revitalize cultural heritage and help promote understanding.

“Our government is committed to reconciliation, diversity and inclusion and supporting cultural awareness in communities throughout the province in order to expand our understanding of B.C.’s shared history,” Cullen said.