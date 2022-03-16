Woman in hospital, man in jail after stabbing at downtown motel

Photo: Tim Petruk Police on scene at a motel in the 1300-block of Columbia Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman is in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing Tuesday at a Columbia Street motel.

Police said they were called to a motel in the 1300-block of Columbia Street at about 5:15 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located a woman with serious injuries consistent with a stab wound and quickly administered emergency first aid,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a news release.

“Soon after, she was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently in stable condition.”

According to Mounties, a suspect was located and arrested nearby. Investigators remain on scene Wednesday morning executing a search warrant.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.