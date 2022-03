Photo: Castanet Staff

A controlled burn in the Pineview area on Wednesday is expected to produce smoke, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, KFR advised residents of plans for the burn.

“There is a controlled burn today in the Pineview area,” the tweet said.

“The smoke will be visible. Don’t be alarmed and please share.”

Controlled burns were carried out on Tuesday in the Juniper Ridge area.