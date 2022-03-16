City of Kamloops recognizes 22 staffers who helped out in Merritt following fall flooding

Photo: Castanet Staff Flooding in Merritt on Nov. 15. The City of Kamloops said over 20 personnel went to help the city recover its utilities and infrastructure in the wake of the devastating flooding event.

More than 20 City of Kamloops workers played a role in helping to save Merritt’s infrastructure and utilities in the wake of November’s catastrophic flooding event.

In a council meeting on Tuesday, Jen Fretz, the City of Kamloops’ civic operations director, gave kudos to the personnel who helped out.

“This was an incredible team that worked extremely long hours in gruelling circumstances. I've only seen pictures, and it’s just awe-inspiring to see the work that they did,” Fretz said.

“[An] incredible team that went down there, and we thank them very much, and I know Merritt was very thankful for that as well. So excellent work by that team, and as well as by the team who stayed in Kamloops and were able to do the work that they continue to do with the loss of those people who were in Merritt.”

Fretz told Castanet Kamloops there were two teams who went to Merritt.

One team of seven personnel went to complete rapid building assessments. Fretz said this team worked to assess homes and tag structures as either green, yellow or red — markers that let residents know if it was safe to access their homes in the wake of the flooding.

A second team of 15 staff members and 12 pieces of equipment went to work on the City of Merritt’s utility mains and the water treatment plant, which had been damaged by the rising waters of the Coldwater River.

“It definitely impacted our operations, just to send that many people down there, but it was totally worth it.” Fretz said.

“It was so helpful for them, and we managed and we pulled through here, so super happy to help.”

In Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Ken Christian told Fretz and councillors that the Merritt mayor had also acknowledged the help provided by civic operations personnel.

“I have heard from her worship Mayor Linda Brown how appreciative the Merritt Public Works team was of the expertise and equipment that was sent from the City of Kamloops to help them in a time of need,” Christian said.