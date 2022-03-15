Large police presence at motel on 1300-block of Columbia Street Tuesday evening

Photo: Tim Petruk First responders, including police, ambulance and Kamloops Fire Rescue, were called to a motel on Columbia Street on Tuesday evening.

A large police presence was seen at a Columbia Street motel on Tuesday evening.

Seven police vehicles, two ambulances and a fire truck responded to Canada’s Best Value Inn and Suites — formerly known as the Acadian Inn — at about 5:30 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services, Kamloops RCMP and Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.