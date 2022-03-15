Air quality advisory issued for Kamloops, provincial government says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Provincial officials and Interior Health have issued an air quality advisory for Kamloops due to high concentration of pollutants in the air.

According to the provincial government Kamloops is experiencing high concentrations of fine particulate matter. The conditions are expected to continue until weather conditions change.

Fine particulate matter, PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 mi- crometres (μm) or less, the advisory said, PM2.5 levels tend to be highest around busy roads, industrial operations and neighbourhoods with residential wood burning.

According to the advisory, these particles can easily penetrate indoors because they are so small.

The province said exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure, the advisory said.

Current air quality information can be found here.

Tips to reduce personal health risks include avoiding roads with heavy traffic and areas with wood smoke, useing common sense regarding outdoor physical activity and run an air cleaner, the advisory said.