Village of Lytton looking for candidates for council seats with April 30 by-election date set

Photo: Village of Lytton

The Village of Lytton is looking for candidates to fill two council seats with a by-election date set for the end of April.

A statement from the village said the two councillors elected on April 30 would serve until the Oct. 15 general local election.

Bev Kennedy, chief election officer, said the by-election office is up and running as of Tuesday.

“We’re here to answer any questions potential candidates or voters may have,” Kennedy said.

According to the village, candidates don’t need to be a Village of Lytton resident to run for election, but they must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and must have lived in B.C. for at least the past six months.

However, the village said candidate nominators must be resident electors of the municipality.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25 to submit their documentation.

The village said voting can happen by mail or in person at Lytton’s Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School — a K-12 school that was spared from last summer’s wildfires.

“Many Lytton residents were displaced by the fire and are living in temporary accommodations in areas across the province,” Kennedy said.

“Under provincial legislation, we want our residents to know if they intend to return to live in the village, they are eligible to vote in the by-election.”

The village said eligible voters who prefer to vote by mail can request mail-in ballots from Lytton’s website starting April 4.

According to the village, anyone interested in running for council can request a nomination package by emailing [email protected]

The village said people who live outside Lytton but own property inside village may also be qualified to vote. More information can be found the village website.

An advanced poll is set for Wednesday, April 20 before the by-election date of April 30.