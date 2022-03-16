Police seeking witnesses in summer stabbing downtown

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Mounties are looking for witnesses of a downtown stabbing that took place this summer.

On June 27 at about 2:40 a.m., police said, a man went to the RCMP detachment on Battle Street with multiple stab wounds, particularly on his back and shoulder. Mounties said he got the injuries while at a nearby house party on the 600-block of St. Paul Street, and ran to the detachment when he realized he’d been stabled.

The man was given first aid by officers and taken to hospital, police said.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said witnesses may have been hesitant to come forward when it happened.

“Investigators who have been working on the file since, believe there are witnesses who were too apprehensive to come forth at the time, but hopefully are willing to do so now,” said Evelyn.

“If you saw something, please, put yourself in the victim’s shoes, and say something.”

Anyone with information can contact RCMP at 250-828-3000.