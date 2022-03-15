Colombo dinner to raise money for Ukrainian refugees sells out

Photo: Colombo Lodge

A take-home Colombo Lodge dinner to raise money for potential Ukrainian refugees has sold out.

Refugees and Friends Together — also known as RAFT — announced the fundraiser has sold each of its 300 tickets. According to the organizers, the 300 tickets is equivalent to 600 meals.

Nancy Bepple, chair of the RAFT board of directors, said the Kamloops community has been very supportive.

“RAFT has been flooded with offers to help,” Bepple said in a statement. “We really see a strong interest from our community in bringing refugees to the Kamloops area.”

RAFT said it intends to start the sponsorship process for settling a Ukrainian family in Kamloops starting next month.

The Canadian government controls which refugees get permission to come into the country, RAFT said, adding that it will be supporting the family whether they come from Ukraine or Afghanistan or somewhere else.

Those who bought tickets for the take home dinner fundraiser can pick up their meals at the Colombo Lodge, 814 Lorne St., on Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.