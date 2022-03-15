First Nations, industry partners celebrate groundbreaking at former Merritt rest stop

Photo: Trip Advisor

Ground is being broken on Tuesday in Merritt on an ambitious project that aims to bolster support for First Nations economic development in the area.

Gateway 286 is a project taking shape on 11.6 hectares of land near the old Merritt visitor information centre. The rest stop was closed in 2018 and, in 2020, the provincial government transferred the land to five Nicola Valley First Nations — Coldwater Indian Band, Lower Nicola Indian Band, Nooaitch Indian Band, Shackan Indian Band and Upper Nicola Indian Band.

“This is a celebration for Nicola Valley First Nations who have come a long way on this project in the past five years,” Susan Roline, former Merritt mayor and chair of the holding company tasked with running the project.

“Although we have more to do, the site clearing and preparation work we see happening now shows our partner communities that this opportunity is real and it’s happening.”

Spayum Holdings was created by the five bands to oversee Gateway 286, plans for which include a redeveloped visitor information centre and 30,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Two industry partners, Troika Management Corp. and PR Petroleum, have signed on to work on the project.

“After a difficult couple of years, this is an exciting culmination of relationships into economic opportunity and while there is still work to do, it marks the beginning and the sign of new growth for the area, as well as a continuation of the work of reconciliation for First Nations communities,” Troika president Rich Threlfall said in a statement.

The land for the project was donated by the provincial government, and Ottawa is contributing a portion of funding. The City of Merritt has also vowed to provide permitting support.