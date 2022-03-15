Kamloops MP among Canadians sanctioned Tuesday by Russia

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s MP is among a group of Canadian politicians sanctioned Tuesday by the Russian government — “a true badge of honour,” MP Frank Caputo said, for those fighting to protect democracy.

Caputo’s name was among those of hundreds of Western leaders and politicians sanctioned by Russia — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Their names were included in a list of banned foreigners on the Russian foreign ministry’s website. More than 900 Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian politicians and military leaders are on Canada’s sanctions list, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Caputo said Tuesday he was proud to see his name on the sanctions list.

“Proud to say I have been officially sanctioned by Putin,” Caputo tweeted on Tuesday.

“A true badge of honour for all who stand in defence of freedom and democracy.”

In an emotional address to Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Canadians to imaging the terror and horror unfolding in his country and do more to help save Ukraine.

— with files from The Canadian Press