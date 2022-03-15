Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (elevation: 1210 metres)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

A storm rolling through today and tonight should drop between 15 and 20 cm.

“A system moving across southwestern BC is bringing heavy snow to higher elevation highway passes. Snow accumulations will vary dramatically with elevation along the route,” Environment Canada says.

Snow is expected to be heaviest near the summit and will taper to light snow late overnight.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada added.

A winter storm warning is also in place for Highway 3 through the Kootenays, where another 10 to 15 cm could fall on top of the 11 cm that fell Monday night.