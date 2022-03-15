Tim McGraw will headline this year's Rockin River Music Fest in Merritt

Photo: Tim McGraw

Country music legend Tim McGraw will headline the Rockin River Music Fest in Merritt this summer.

In a news release Tuesday, Live Nation Canada announced the music festival will return to "the country music capital of Canada," after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGraw, a three-time Grammy award winner, is returning to the stage in Merritt after performing at Rockin River 17 years ago.

He headlines a star-studded lineup, which includes Darius Rucker, Chris Jenson, Billy Currington and Hardy among others.

General tickets go on sale Thursday at the Rockin River website.

“I can’t begin to explain how happy I am to see the return of the Rockin River Music Festival,” said Merritt Mayor Linda Brown.

“This has been an unquestionably challenging couple of years for the City of Merritt, culminating with the Nov. 2021 flood. Now more than ever, we need things to be excited about.

"We need things to look forward to, that make us feel vibrant and remind us that life can and will be good again, even if times are hard right now. We are thrilled to be a small part in bringing the sounds of Rockin River back to the Nicola Valley!”

This year's music festival runs from July 28 to 31.