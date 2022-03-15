KFR tells Juniper residents to expect to see smoke Tuesday from controlled burn

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews say a prescribed burn near Juniper Ridge Tuesday is expected to produce “noticeable” smoke in the area.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, KFR urged residents in the Juniper area to expect smoke.

“There is a controlled burn in Juniper Ridge today, the smoke will be noticeable,” the tweet said.

“Please don’t be alarmed.”

The slope between Juniper Ridge and Valleyview was the site of a scary fire on July 1, sparked by lightning following a lengthy heat wave.