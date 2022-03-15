Chamber wants city property tax hike to stay below five per cent

Photo: Castanet Staff

As mayor and council consider this year’s supplementary budget items, the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce says it would like to see 2022 property tax rates stay below five per cent.

The chamber released a statement Monday endorsing seven supplementary budget items which have minimal or no tax implications in 2022.

In early January, the chamber of commerce had expressed concern with the provisional 4.89 per cent tax increase and urged the city to be cautious with budget requests impacting taxation as Kamloops business have been “under tremendous pressures.”

“Since that time, we have had an opportunity to review the city’s supplementary budget items with senior city staff in order to understand the constraints,” the statement said.

“We recognize that the city has continued to be prudent with its supplemental budget requests with the vast majority of them having no tax implications as they are either funded by grants from other levels of government, from reserves or from debt with cost recovery options.”

The chamber has endorsed budget items with no tax implications in the coming year including a new mausoleum for Hillside Cemetery, accessible playground upgrades, funding for the Urban Wildlife Management Plan, LED lighting for the exterior of city hall and upgrades to Norbrock Stadium.

The chamber also endorsed supplementary budget asks for a full-time city staff member to support council meetings in a technical capacity — which would involve a 0.05 per cent tax increase — and an equality, diversity and inclusion coordinator.

The chamber said it had encouraged the city to be creative in finding other revenue streams to reduce financial burdens on property taxpayers, and the inclusion coordinator was a good example of this.

“The city has recently found grant funding to support this initiative that will result in no tax implication for 2022,” the chamber said.

The chamber said if all its endorsed budget times — including the reduced tax increase for climate plan funding — are passed, the total 2022 property tax increase would be 4.99 per cent.

Mayor and council will review supplementary budget items again at the committee of the whole meeting on April 5.

More information on supplementary budget items can be found on the City of Kamloops website.