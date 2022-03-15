Federal emergency minister visits Merritt, tours destruction

Photo: City of Merritt The Middlesboro Bridge, which is part of Voght Street in Merritt, collapsed in November amid high floodwaters.

The federal minister in charge of emergency preparedness was in Merritt over the weekend surveying the damage left behind by last fall’s historic flooding.

Minister Bill Blair stopped in Abbotsford and Merritt on his trip to B.C., with an eye to discussing recovery efforts and seeing the work done so far.

“The government of Canada continues to stand with those individuals, families and communities in British Columbia impacted by November’s flooding as they recover and rebuild,” Blair said in a statement.

“Over the past two days, as part of this commitment, I visited residential areas, homes and businesses of those affected, to hear their stories and to see the damage that remains first hand.”

Blair said he “reaffirmed” Ottawa’s support for impacted British Columbians “every step of the way.”

In Merritt, Blair toured homes and damaged residential areas with Mayor Linda Brown and city councillors and staff. In Abbotsford, he visited the Barrowtown Pump Station with Mayor Henry Braun.

An atmospheric river storm caused the Coldwater River to spill its banks in mid-November. The ensuing floodwaters caused catastrophic damage in Merritt, along the Coquihalla Highway corridor and further downstream in the Fraser Valley.