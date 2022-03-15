'Lenient' sentence for man busted with illegal brass knuckles

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops criminal who appears to have cleaned up his act got a “lenient” sentence and will avoid any further jail time despite having been busted with an illegal weapon.

James Jordan, 41, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to two weapons-related offences.

Court heard Jordan was the subject of an anonymous complaint to Kamloops Mounties on Jan. 29, 2019. A woman told police she saw a man walking downtown with a weapon — possibly the butt end of a machete — sticking out of his backpack.

Police found Jordan a few blocks away matching the suspect description. He had a cattle prod sticking out of his backpack and Mounties found a set of brass knuckles in his pocket. A small amount of drugs was also seized.

The cattle prod was not illegal, but brass knuckles are a prohibited weapon. Jordan was also bound at the time by a five-year weapons prohibition out of Alberta, which had been connected to an unrelated sentencing in that province in 2017.

Court heard Jordan has a significant criminal history in Alberta. He was convicted of assault with a weapon in 2015 and again in 2016, both in the Edmonton area. In 2017, he was convicted of a number of breach offences and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Crown prosecutor Sheron O’Connor was seeking a jail sentence in the nine-month range.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate suggested a sentence of probation. He said Jordan’s life is now on track, but that was not the case three years ago when he was arrested.

“The early part of 2019, he was on the mean streets of Kamloops trying to live in circumstances that can only be described as horrific,” he said.

“It’s January, it’s the dark of winter, he has no home, he’s looking for food and he has to protect himself within his encampments.”

Tate told court the scenario is indicative of what he’s seen on a regular basis in recent years.

“This is very common with all the homeless that I’ve dealt with in past years — they’re just getting more and more dangerous,” he said.

“It’s unusual to find a homeless person who doesn’t have either a can of mace, homemade brass knuckles or some heavy weapon — something for short-term hand-to-hand combat, because the biggest difficulty is protecting what you still have.”

Jordan’s guilty pleas were entered in December of 2020. Court heard the delays leading up to his sentencing were due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and routine scheduling issues.

“When he was found in possession of the brass knuckles, he was living on the streets eking out an existence. He had no source of income and the brass knuckles were his means of protection,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves said in handing down his sentence.

“He is now living in Chase, employed full time doing restoration work. He is a contributing member of society, perhaps for the first time, and a person who is paying taxes on his income.”

Groves sentenced Jordan to three months of probation and 60 days time served — crediting him for time spent behind bars following his arrest.

“Mr. Jordan, I’m going to tell you I’ve been fairly lenient on you, sir, because of the efforts that you’ve made,” he said.

“I hope you consider this an opportunity for you to put much of what you’ve done in the past behind you. I’m sure you’re enjoying your life a lot more now, having an income, having work, having friends and especially not being in custody. So please, sir, make your best efforts to make sure that’s how you live your life from this day forward.”