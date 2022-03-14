Three people stabbed in Kamloops bar fight that spilled outdoors

Photo: RCMP The female suspect was wearing a short, white Run DMC shirt and jeans

A fight at a pub on Sydney Avenue in Kamloops early Saturday morning spilled outside, and three people were stabbed.

RCMP was called to a pub in the 700-block of Sydney Avenue around 12:20 a.m. March 12, for a report of people outside yelling and injured.

It appears a brawl that started in the establishment didn’t end when those involved left.

“According to the investigation so far, two women began fighting inside the pub, then went outside and continued on in the parking lot,” said Const. Crystal Evelyn.

“The altercation escalated and one woman allegedly stabbed the other woman, the woman’s companion, and a bystander who tried to break it up.”

The three injured were taken to hospital.

Mounties are looking for two people who allegedly left in a white truck.

The female suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with long straight, dark hair. She was wearing jeans and a white Run DMC short top.



The man with the suspect is described as Caucasian, wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact

the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000. The reference file number is 2022-7806.