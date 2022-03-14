New garbage, recycling collection truck to service rural TNRD communities

Photo: Castanet Staff

Rural communities east of Kamloops will be serviced by a new garbage and recycling collection truck after a disposal contract change was approved by the regional district.

At its meeting Thursday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors heard there have been interruptions in curbside collection service for residents of Electoral Area J — which includes Tobiano, Savona and Cherry Creek — due to the collection truck breaking down.

Jamie Vieira, deputy general manager of operations for the district, told directors when the curbside collection contract was awarded through a public procurement process in 2020, the selected company — Central Cariboo Disposal — provided two pricing options.

“One being purchasing and using the old garbage collection truck — buying it off us and using it as a primary vehicle — and a second option of purchasing a new vehicle. Both of those associated a separate monthly operational fee into them,” Vieira said.

He said the decision was made for CCD to purchase the TNRD’s used curbside collection truck, and in the event of a mechanical issue, an alternate truck based out of 100 Mile House would be available within three hours.

According to a report prepared for the meeting, the 12-year-old truck now has roughly 300,000 kilometres on it, and from May 2021 to September 2021, it broke down on eight separate occasions.

“These breakdowns required the use of the alternate collection vehicle, which is limited to only collecting one material type at a time, and so essentially doubles the length of time to compete a route,” the report said.

According to the report, some residents had to leave curbside containers out for as long as a day and a half before all material types were collected.

Vieira said the suggestion is to change from the first option in the original proposal to the second option, which involves purchasing a new truck.

He said the contractor is willing to honour the proposal pricing they originally submitted for the second option, which would mean a cost increase of about $303,000, bringing the total contract value up to $1.2 million.

The report indicated that Ronaye Elliot, director for Electoral Area J, was in support of the contract amendment.

Sally Watson, director for Electoral Area E, said she was “gobsmacked” by the amount and asked if this change would need to be decided based on a referendum.

Vieira said typically it would, but as this particular service was established under the authority of the 2008 solid waste management plan, it wouldn’t need to proceed to a public vote.

“That public process gave us the ability to establish the service,” he said.

The board of directors voted in favour of amending the contract leading to the purchase of a new collection truck, with Watson opposed.