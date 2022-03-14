Reimbursement available for some rural residents who lost structures to wildfire

Photo: Kristen Holliday Smoke from the Sparks Lake wildfire as seen in late June 2021. TNRD residents in rural areas who lost structures in last summer's wildfires might be eligible to receive reimbursement for debris removal, the TNRD says.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents who lost structures in last summer’s wildfires may be able to get reimbursed for cleaning up debris on their property.

According to the regional district, the TNRD Wildfire Disaster Debris Removal program is available for residents in rural areas like Monte Lake, Tranquille and Botanie Valley.

“Through the program, the TNRD is able to reimburse property owners who have incurred expenses for debris removal. Proof of payment is required for reimbursement of wildfire debris removal completed by private property owners,” the regional district said in a statement.

The TNRD said the program was launched in January, and is supported with funding from the province and the Canadian Red Cross.

Residents who wish to register for the program are asked to contact the TNRD. More information can be found on the regional district’s website.