City unveils obstacle course plans for spring break at Canada Games Aquatic Centre

Photo: City of Kamloops AquaTrack obstacle course will be set up in the afternoons at Canada Games Aquatic Centre over spring break, between March 19 and April 1.

Parents looking to keep their kids busy and active over spring break will have an option at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

According to the City of Kamloops, the facility will have a water obstacle course set up on a drop-in basis between March 19 and April 1.

The AquaTrack is described as an inflatable obstacle course suitable for swimmers aged seven and up. It will be available during afternoon swim times.

The city said drop-in spring break swimming will be offered for $4.35 per person. Pre-registration is required for all swim times, including AquaTrack. Online registration is now available, the city said.

The spring break schedule can be found online here. Registration is available here.