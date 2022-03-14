Weather system expected to bring clouds, chance of rain to Kamloops early this week

A weather system coming in from the coast will bring rain and clouds to Kamloops, but sunny skies are predicted for the end of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Colin Tam said a weather system swept on-shore Sunday, and is expected to slowly move across the coast overnight.

Tam said Monday in Kamloops will be mostly cloudy, with some sunny periods and a chance of showers for the early part of the evening.

“Tuesday, I guess the remnants of the system moves through, so we'll probably see just a chance of showers for Tuesday that gradually tapers off in the evening,” Tam said.

“In the wake of that, a ridge of high pressure builds over the coast, and then from Wednesday through maybe even into Friday and Saturday, we're looking at a mix of sun and cloud, no precipitation at the moment.”

Tam said temperatures will be mild and seasonal, expected to be in the “low teens” for the week.

Monday is expected to see a high of 16 C, with temperatures dropping to 5 degrees overnight.

Daytime highs between 12 C and 13 C are predicted for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while Friday will warm up to 14 C.

Overnight temperatures are expected to hover between 1 C and 4 C.