TNRD director asks province for 30-day plan to remove controversial anti-pipeline protesters

Photo: Brittany McNabb Activists stand behind a road blockade near Blue River, B.C. in 2020.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District director has asked the province for a plan to remove anti-pipeline First Nations protesters from the Blue River area in light of government actions taken to disperse anti-mandate protests across the country.

However, a lawyer who represents several members of the Tiny House Warriors — a protest group opposed to the Trans-Mountain pipeline — said the connection made between the protest movements is “absurd.”

Stephen Quinn, director for Electoral Area B — located in the North Thompson — sent a letter on Feb. 18 to Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety, asking for a 30-day action plan to remove a protest camp and road blockades in the Blue River area.

“I watched the events of the last month or so in Ottawa and Windsor, Coutts, Surrey — the Pacific Border Crossing — where the police have removed protesters blocking the road and hurting economies,” Quinn said in a Feb. 24 TNRD board of directors meeting.

"The Prime Minister declared the Emergencies Act, which is a really strong act over civil liberties. So the question that I've tried to ask many times, and the board has supported it, what about Blue River and its protesters?”

Quinn’s letter — a copy of which is included in the March 10 board of directors meeting agenda — said the Tiny House Warriors have directed recent efforts towards the Trans Mountain Workers Accommodation Camp, but "they are still a problem in our community."

The letter said the provincial government has condemned anti-mandate protests, as well as an incident at a Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp, as “unacceptable.”

“The province has the necessary legislative tools under the Lands Act and the Transportation Act to have this protest removed. To date, nothing has happened. This has been going on now for far too long," the letter reads.

The letter said the Tiny House Warriors have had a negative impact on the Blue River tourism economy for three years, “and soon the summer tourist season will begin once again.”

In Thursday’s board of directors meeting, Quinn said he received a reply saying the appropriate ministry official will contact him “at their earliest opportunity.”

“I eagerly await a response by the 18th of March. We'll see how that unfolds,” Quinn said.

Joe Killoran, a defence lawyer who has represented a number of Tiny House Warriors members, said the letter is implicitly calling for First Nations protesters — who are defending their own unceded, non-treaty land — to be violently ejected.

He said the Tiny House Warriors can’t be blamed for tourism struggles — especially not during the pandemic — and criticized the connection between protests.

“Quinn's attempt to compare land and water defenders on their own territory seeking to protect their own land with a group of thugs trying to violently overthrow the government comprised mainly of white supremacists is absurd,” Killoran said.

"It's telling that he's more concerned about some damage to equipment up in a Coastal GasLink pipeline than he seems to be with the violence against Indigenous women in Northern B.C., which is what the Tiny House Warriors are seeking to prevent.”

Killoran said the Tiny House Warriors face violence themselves, noting an incident that happened in April 2020 when a group came into their camp, stole and crashed a truck, and tore down red dresses — a symbol of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Indigenous women are the most endangered people in the country, the most likely to be victims of violence, and to pathologize them and pretend like they're the danger, it’s disgraceful in my view,” he said.

Quinn has reached out to the province on past occasions to request the government’s involvement with the Tiny House Warriors.

In September, Quinn told the board of directors that an attack on a Trans-Mountain construction camp sent one security staffer to the hospital, and asked the board to support sending a letter to provincial ministers to step in before violence escalated further. The board voted in favour of sending a letter to the province.

In May 2021, two people associated with the Tiny House Warriors movement were found guilty of some charges stemming from a 2019 altercation with security crews outside a Trans Mountain work site.

In January, three Tiny House Warriors members were found guilty on multiple counts related to a disruptive incident at Thompson Rivers University. In the same month, two members were acquitted on mischief charges stemming from an incident near Blue River in the fall.