Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors published formal apology in light of spending scandal

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has issued an official statement of apology for its past lack of accountability and oversight in light of the former CAO's financial improprieties.

Directors voted Thursday in favour of passing a motion put forward by Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater mayor and TNRD director, which asked the board to issue a formal apology.

The board’s statement was published on Friday.

“The TNRD Board of Directors would like to formally apologize to all residents of the TNRD, as well as past and current employees of the TNRD, for a previous lack of accountability and board oversight of TNRD leadership, policies and practices,” the statement said.

“The board has taken a number of steps to address these past issues. The board is fully committed to earning back the trust of its citizens going forward, through stronger oversight, good governance and ethical leadership.”

The apology was made in light of reporting by Kamloops This Week and a subsequent independent forensic audit undergone by BDO Canada which detailed a culture of inappropriate spending fostered under former CAO Sukh Gill.

Gill left the district in early 2020.

BDO Canada’s audit report, published in mid-January, outlines 18 control weaknesses and includes 65 recommendations to strengthen district financial controls. The TNRD said it has initiated progress on 13 of the 18 control weaknesses and many of the recommendations.

The regional district has launched an online dashboard which tracks its progress on implementing all recommendations.