Emergency crews respond to crash on Coquihalla Highway near Lac Le Jeune

Photo: DriveBC An accident happened northbound on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 10:28 a.m.

The left northbound lane on Highway 5 near Lac Le Jeune is blocked due to an earlier crash, according to DriveBC.

The crash happened Sunday morning near Meadow Creek Road.

DriveBC said crews are on scene, and advise drivers to slow down and pass with caution.

ORIGINAL: 9:29 a.m.

Emergency crews have responded to an accident on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops, near Lac Le Jeune.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened Sunday morning, in Highway 5’s northbound lanes at Meadow Creek Road.

At 8:45 a.m., DriveBC said the accident had blocked all northbound lanes.