Photo: Twitter

Kamloops' own Westsyde Whundas have won the 2022 BC School Sports 2A Boys Basketball Provincial Championships.

The Whundas defeated the Lambrick Park Lions 73-71 in Langley on Saturday night.

During the game, the score was tied six times and the lead changed over seven, with close scores carrying each quarter.

However Westsyde came out strong in the final quarter, outscoring their opponents 31-19 to claim the provincial title.