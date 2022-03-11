Allan Schoenborn, killer of own children, granted unescorted overnight leave from psychiatric hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press Allan Schoenborn

The Merritt man who killed his three children in 2008 has been granted up to 28 days of overnight unescorted leave in the community by the BC Review Board.

Allan Schoenborn, 54, has been held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since 2010, after he was found not criminally responsible for the deaths of his 10-year-old daughter and sons, aged five and eight.

The BC Review Board issued its decision Friday, following a hearing last week that was Schoenborn’s ninth since he was detained.

“All parties agree that Mr. Schoenborn continues to constitute a significant threat to the safety of the public and the panel has no hesitation in making this finding, which is amply supported by the evidence,” the decision states.

Schoenborn was first granted unescorted day passes into the community in 2020, at the discretion of the director of the forensic hospital.

At last week’s hearing, the Crown sought to limit Schoenborn’s outings to what has been taking place for the past two years — during the day with certain limits and not up to 28 days.

Since being allowed day passes, Schoenborn has left the hospital 11 times with no negative outcomes.

In Friday’s ruling, the panel determined an “incremental and cautious manner in extending privileges” can lead to eventual rehabilitation.

“We are satisfied that the plan put forward by the director is well-thought-out and, if properly implemented, will adequately manage the risk to the community occasioned by visit leaves,” the panel ruled, adding the measure would “assist with his reintegration.”

His doctor believes the next step in Schoenborn's treatment is moving him to an unsupervised living facility on the hospital’s grounds to gauge how Schoenborn does in a more independent environment. According to the doctor, if released, it could take weeks to months before a space is available at the facility for Schoenborn.

Schoenborn carries a diagnosis of delusional disorder, in remission, paranoid personality disorder traits, and alcohol and cannabis use disorders in sustained remission in a controlled environment.

Conditions related to his overnight leaves include urinalysis, not possessing weapons and not contacting a handful of people.

“The killer has poor social skills, no community supports and anger issues. This is not good for anyone,” said victim family spokesperson, Dave Teixeira, on Twitter.

– with files from Sydney Chisholm