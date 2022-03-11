Kamloops chamber endorse decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Photo: Kristen Holliday/file

A decision by the province to begin the easing of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 is welcome news to the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and its members.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday mask mandates within most indoor settings were being removed as of midnight last night, while requirements to show proof of vaccination would also be eliminated April 8.

The chamber, in a news release,called the announcement "welcome news" for many of the region's businesses who are coming out of a challenging start to the year.

The chamber says members have noted challenges in both attracting and retaining employees, rising costs and disruptions within the supply chain on top of the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

They say the easing of restrictions is a signal to the business community that we are on the road toward economic recovery and a semblance of normalcy.

“Many Kamloops chamber members are in the business of developing relationships and the removal of the mask mandate in most indoor settings will help bring back components of social connection that many have missed and craved,” said chamber executive director Acacia Pangilinan.

“We hope to see many smiles and faces out and around the community this weekend supporting our local businesses, and not for profits and we encourage patrons to be understanding during this time of transition."