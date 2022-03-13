Pellet guns, brass knuckles seized after report of gunman in yard

Photo: Castanet Staff

Three pellet guns and brass knuckles were seized by police last weekend after a report of a man with a gun in someone’s yard.

Police were called to an address in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an armed man.

According to police, Mounties found three pellet rifles and brass knuckles in the man’s vehicle.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the suspect was known to the residents of the home. The items were surrendered to police for destruction