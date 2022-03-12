Driver arrested after stopping inexplicably on highway was impaired, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A driver who stopped inexplicably on the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview last weekend was impaired, police say.

A Mountie on patrol noticed a black Hyundai Accent stopped in the slow lane of the highway at about 1 p.m. on March 5, according to police.

“When the officer pulled in behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, the driver allegedly fled, exiting at Grand Boulevard,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The vehicle and its passengers were located nearby.”

Evelyn said the driver fled on foot but was located by a police service dog nearby.

A Surrey man in his 30s is facing a number of driving allegations, Evelyn said, in addition to a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.