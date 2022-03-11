Mounties looking into burglary in Valleyview that saw tools stolen

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are looking for suspects after a burglary last weekend at a Valleyview business.

According to Mounties, someone broke into a commercial space in the 2000-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway at about 5:15 a.m. on March 4.

“Surveillance footage revealed two people had pried open a door and stole Milwaukee tools, including batteries, a chainsaw and a pruner,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the break-in can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.