Impaired driver hits train tracks, then train hits vehicle: police

Photo: Castanet Staff

A vehicle was hit by a train and destroyed last weekend after a drunk driver hit the ditch and then the railroad tracks in Dallas.

Police were called to the Dallas Drive area at about 3:20 a.m. on March 5 after a train struck a car.

According to Mounties, a woman was driving the car when she lost control and hit the ditch, coming to a stop on the CP Rail tracks.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the woman exited the vehicle safely. A short time later, a train hit the car.

“As part of the investigation, police conducted roadside breath tests on the woman, which registered fail readings, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” she said.

“She received a 90-day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.