Kamloops man remains in custody after police respond to North Shore break and enter

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man has been arrested after police responded to a break-and-enter in progress on the North Shore.

According to Kamloops RCMP, just after midnight on March 4, officers received a report of a person who had smashed a window and was ransacking an office.

Police said officers were on their way to the location when they received an update that the suspect had left the office, along with a description of the man.

The man was arrested nearby, on the 300-block of Tranquille Road.

According to RCMP, Brandon Alexander Paul, 36, is being held in custody until his next court appearance on March 21.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.