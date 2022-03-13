Kamloops' police chief says partnership with CSO's taking pressure off police

Photo: Castanet Staff

The city’s police chief says a working partnership between the City of Kamloops’ Community Services Division and the RCMP has helped to take a lot of pressure off police.

RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said he has been working with Tammy Blundell, community services manager, and Byron McCorkell, the city’s community and protective services director, finding ways to expand the partnership.

“These are interesting times we're dealing with, and it just seems that's one of those more progressive ways of doing business now, and creative ways to do things that we hadn’t always had the opportunity to do in the past. So we’ve got to push that forward,” Lecky said.

He said partnering with Community Service Officers is often a more cost-effective approach to dealing with community safety issues than having police officers attend calls where they aren’t necessarily needed.

“They're almost up to full speed now in terms of resources, and we're working a lot with them and it’s taking a lot of pressure off of us,” Lecky said.

“Some of those calls for service where we might not need to have as many police officers — if any at all — they can help mitigate some of the lesser calls.”

Lecky said one way CSO’s will help officers is through crime scene management.

“Let's say there's an incident that happens at an intersection, and we need to cordon off that area. If we can have perimeters set up to help control traffic on the outer areas, then that allows us to focus on the criminal aspect,” Lecky said.

He said CSO’s also help to manage the belongings of street-entrenched people if police need to make a mental health call or an arrest.

"There's been so many other things that we've been able to partner on. And it's really yielding some benefits for us. And we anticipate that's going to continue to grow.”

In a community services committee meeting Thursday, Kevin Beeton, the city’s community services supervisor, said CSO’s have undergone an enhanced training program over the past year.

“We're teaching them a variety of skills to be more effective in the community. Things like increased file management work, ability to take proper notes and deal with investigations in a more thorough way,” Beeton said.

He said they are looking at giving CSO’s some first responder training — among other “health related training” in the future.

"We're hoping to create a rapid response partnership program in partnership with our health outreach staff to address people in need in a more efficient manner as well, in the coming months,” Beeton said.

To mark the end of the CSO’s full training, Beeton said they are holding a ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Lecky said he will be attending the graduation ceremony.

“Whether it's fires or floods, or whatever other calamities are coming, or the calls for service that we know happen dealing with our homeless and visible social chronic offenders, if we call some of them that, that partnership with the CSO program is going to be key,” Lecky said.

“We're really happy to have have them working with us in partnership with us and alongside us.”